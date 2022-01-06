Scranton School District seeks input on masking and testing

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As COVID cases continue to climb in the country, state and counties, a school district is looking to parental and guardian input on what to do next.

The Scranton School District is seeing if testing students at school will help keep them in the classroom. The district is continuing to be proactive by trying to help stop the spread of any variant of COVID.

This week alone the Scranton School District is seeing on average two percent of its student population testing positive to COVID-19. That’s 200 of 10,000 students.

“I applaud the Scranton School District for staying open as long as we have and the precaution that they have taken,” parent Vivian Williams said.

Williams, a mother of three children in the district recently found a survey on its Facebook page asking parents and guardians about masking and “test-to-stay.”

“I do think community input is needed. I just think it is an afterthought at this point. You know, this is what we’re going to do so we’re going to send out a survey,” Williams said.

Superintendent Missy McTiernan tells Eyewitness News: “That’s been a focus to make sure we get parent and community input so that as we move forward, we know exactly what’s important to our community as we make these big decisions.”

The district is asking parents about extending its masking policy past February and testing students at their individual schools as cases increase outside the district.

“If a student comes in contact with a student who tested positive, they would have the opportunity to test at school. If they test negative, they will be able to continue to attend school,” McTiernan says.

If you’re a parent and would like to contribute, the district’s survey ends Friday.