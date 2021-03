SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton School District is releasing more information about their reorganization proposal.

The plan is to allow students to return to a healthy, and safer learning space. George Bancroft Elementary students would be transferred to Isaac Tripp, after learning of suitability issues in 2018.

The board released a ‘frequently asked questions’ page so the 223 students and parents can better understand the proposal.