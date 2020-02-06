Scranton School District releases information regarding Northeast Intermediate School

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton School District has announced that students of Northeast Intermediate School will return to school on Friday, February 7, 2020.

All eighth-grade students and seventh-graders on the Green Team will attend South Scranton Intermediate School and all sixth-graders and seventh-graders on the White Team will attend West Scranton Intermediate School.

Informational sessions for students and parents will be split into two times. For students attending South Scranton, their session will be on Thursday, February 6th from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the South Scranton Intermediate auditorium.

For those attending West Scranton Intermediate, their session will be Thursday, February 6th from 6 to 7 p.m. in the West Scranton High School auditorium.

Regarding transportation, for Northeast Intermediate students who ride the bus, stops and routes will remain the same, however, students must arrive at their bus stop 15 minutes earlier than before.

For those who receive specialized transportation, parents will be contacted individually on Thursday, February 6th. For those whose parents drop-off and/or pick up, they can be dropped off at both South Scranton and West Scranton. More information will be provided at the informational sessions.

For students who walk to and from school, they must report to the Northeast Intermediate courtyard by 8:25 a.m. Buses will begin transporting students to their respective school at 8:30 a.m.