Scranton School District Recovery Plan

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) After weeks of delay the Scranton School District’s recovery plan process is picking up steam.

Students return to school in just over two weeks which means board directors will need to vote to approve the plan.

It was recently approved by the State Department of Education last month. If the board votes to follow the plan taxpayers can expect an increase in taxes, re-bidding contracts within the district, school closures and sell off vacant district properties.

“There is every possibility that the board may turn down the recovery plan,” said Joan Hodowanitz of Scranton.

The mandate for a recovery plan comes after the State Auditor General released a scathing audit two years ago which led the State Department of Education to place the district on financial recovery status.

Ahead of the board’s vote on Thursday, Aug. 15 Financial Recovery Officer Candis Finan will be holding two town halls for the public. The first one will be on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from six to eight pm in the Scranton High School auditorium. The second town hall will be Thursday from 10 to noon at the same location.

The board is holding a public meeting on Thursday night to vote to follow the recovery plan and approve the buyout of Superintendent Dr. Alexis Kirijan.