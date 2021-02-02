Scranton School District provides parents with appeal information for walking students

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many parents in Scranton were outraged when they received letters from the district saying their kids could no longer take the bus.

Officials say they’re just enforcing existing policy. According to district officials the letter was supposed to go to households within the state-designated walk zone which is 1.5 miles for elementary students and 2 miles for secondary students.

Tuesday, Scranton School District posted information for parents on how to request an appeal if they think their child was incorrectly assigned to a walk zone or if there are hazardous conditions along their route.

According to the board, they’re only looking at hazards not hardships. Director Sean McAndrew sees a flaw in the policy: 1.5 miles is too far for a child to walk. He’s pushing for the other directors to consider changing policy by shrinking the walk zones.

The board will hold a policy change meeting Monday evening to discuss.

