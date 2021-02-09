Scranton School District offers choices for rest of 2020-2021 school year

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton School District has announced a hybrid phase-in plan for the rest of the 2020-2021 school year.

Parents can choose to keep their children fully virtual for the entire quarter.

Courtesy: Scranton School District

The start date of school will be made public through ‘One Calls’, social media, and posted on the district’s website.

Tuesdays will be a full day of school for elementary students who attend school on Tuesdays with a regular 2:25 p.m. dismissal.

For families with students in grades pre-K to second grade, they must decide by March 24 whether they will stay virtual or go hybrid. If they choose to remain virtual, they must remain virtual for the rest of the third quarter.

For families with students in grades three through five, families have until March 31 to decide which option to use. If they choose to remain virtual, they must remain virtual for the rest of the third quarter.

All administrators and clerks will return to school full-time on Monday, February 22. All teachers and recalled paraprofessionals return to school full-time Monday, March 1.