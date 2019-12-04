Scranton School District: New faces in the fight

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– Three years without contracts.

That’s what one local school district’s teachers have been enduring on top of cutbacks and mountains of financial issues. For some in the Scranton School District, Tuesday was a celebration, a changing of the guard. For others, it was a stark reminder of an ongoing struggle that those celebrating have signed on for.

“Well, there’s no honeymoon period. I can tell you that,” noted president of the Scranton Federation of Teachers, Local 1147, Rosemary Boland. “They’d better learn how to find some money, quick, to pay their teacher, paraprofessionals–and all the employees of our district.”

The newest directors of the Scranton School District took their oaths to serve students and the city. They also had to pass by a healthy number of hurting teachers before their ceremonies.

“We’re hoping that our presence here reminds people that a school district in recovery is really about the teachers and, more importantly, about the students that we teach,” said Local 1147’s second vice president Pat Festa.

In their third year without a contract, in a recuperating school district, some changes came about that bumped positions to full time administrative job. Local 1147 says their needs should have been met first.

“They had their money given to them and now it’s our turn. We should have come first,” said Boland. “We’re the ones in the classrooms every single day. We’re the people responsible for educating the children every single day. It’s time everybody recognized that.”

The school district is in the early stages of a five-year recovery plan and wants to meet their employees halfway, but are trying to tackle major hurdles.

“We have to decrease our spending in order to pass a balanced budget,” said Dr. Candis Finan. “That’s what we’re in the process of doing right now. We have a 2020 budget that has to be passed on December 23 and we have to pass a balanced budget.”

The district’s chief recovery officer says the newly seated directors are well informed on their uphill battle as contract negotiations continue — but in the meantime, the pain continues for those in the classroom.

“This is what they want to be doing,” Boland pointed to the teachers marching back and forth in front of the school district building. “They are walking to let everyone know that we want a contract, we want it now and we want a fair and equitable one.”

The teacher’s union and district administrators want something done now. Until that happens, the union says expect to see more signs and marching outside school board meetings.