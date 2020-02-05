Scranton School District gives out free lunches to Northeast Intermediate students

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hundreds of students in the Scranton School District are still out of classrooms because of asbestos concerns.

The Northeast Intermediate School is closed indefinitely. Wednesday, the district and teachers provided lunch for the displaced students. It’s not known how much longer Northeast will be closed, but Eyewitness News does know it will be closed again Thursday, February 6, 2020 as the district finds a short-term solution.

Northeast Intermediate students were able to see their teachers again Wednesday. They’ve been out of the classroom since late last week. Christine Keziah has a child that attends Northeast Intermediate.

“The week has been tough because they’re like ‘are we going to go to school?’ and I don’t have an answer to that. you know? Like I’ve been waiting ear by ear,” she said.

Keziah brought her three children to the Boys and Girls Club of Scranton. There and also Monticello– bagged lunches wait for students who may need some extra food until they return to school.

“Good! It’s actually good! I mean they got to see their teachers so it made their day,” said Keziah.

“Unfortunately this is a low income area and they need to be getting some type of food out to them,” said Amanda Washney, a special education teacher at Northeast Intermediate School

In the meantime, the district is working on a short-term plan to relocate 900 students to West and South Scranton Intermediate schools. That could come on Friday, a day later than expected.

“Special Ed is uncertain. Some are going to West, some are going to South. So it’s just difficult to be split up,” said Washney.

Air quality reports released Tuesday night show Northeast Intermediate has less than one-percent of asbestos in the air, which is deemed unsafe. Other district buildings are safe according to the reports.

“I know there were couple classrooms that there were concerns for but I didn’t think it was as bad as they said it was,” Washney added.

Students are just happy to see their teachers and get a bite to eat.

“Just hoping they go back to school soon because they love school,” Keziah told Eyewitness News.

Bagged lunches will also be handed out Thursday. This Saturday the Parent-Teacher Assocation will be hosting a school dance for Northeast Intermediate Students. It will be held at the Scranton High School and is free.



Teachers tell Eyewitness News this will be a time all students can be together before they attend their so-called new schools.