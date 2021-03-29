Scranton School District elementary students return to in-person learning

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some students in one of our area’s largest school districts is back in session, in person.

Elementary students at Scranton School District returned to the classroom Monday for the first time in over a year. The district’s upper level students are scheduled to return after the Easter holiday.

Students will be on a hybrid schedule. Two separate groups will go to class two days a week.

All students are virtual on Wednesdays. They say to allow teachers time to record lessons and for deep cleaning.