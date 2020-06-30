Scranton School District discusses asbestos, hybrid learning program

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Scranton School District Board of Directors approved two bids at a Monday evening meeting that would eliminate asbestos issues in nearly all of its buildings.

According to Board President Katie Gilmartin, the remediation has to be done by August 21st, ahead of the 2020-21 school year.

This comes after a number of lead and asbestos issues in district owned buildings back in January.

Northeast Intermediate School is nearing its remediation completion. The school was the only building to have no students inside during the work process.

We speak to Gilmartin, Teacher Union President Rosemary Boland and a parent on that issue, plus where the 2020-21 school year stands when it comes to education.

Gilmartin says the district is looking at a hybrid system. A mixture of in-person learning and online.

Boland says the district needs to focus on the safety and well being of the students first and how they plan to curb COVID-19 and then focus on the education.

Reporter Cody Butler has more on this story on Eyewitness News at 5.