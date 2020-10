SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton School District Board of Directors voted again to furlough all paraprofessionals, this time 7-2.

The district originally voted on September 14th, but due to technical difficulties during the Zoom live stream, a judge ruled the board violated the sunshine act.

