Scranton School Board votes in favor of financial recovery plan

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Time has run out for a local school board that needs to decide how they will handle their financial crisis.

The Scranton School Board made a resolution that could affect the entire district. In a 7-2 vote Thursday night, the Scranton School Board voted yes to a financial recovery plan that includes some tough changes for the district.

“I don’t want to ever hurt a program or take away from a child. I think that it is very important that we don’t do that. So how do we do more with less? That’s what we are going to look at and work towards,” Dr. Candis Finan said.

Dr. Finan was brought in by the state’s Department of Education to help turn around the city’s multimillion-dollar debt. She will continue to work with the school district to get them back on their feet since the board approved it.

“It gives us an opportunity to move forward and that is what we desperately need,” Scranton Federation of Teachers Union president Rosemary Boland said.

Not all residents approve of the plan.

“Turn this down. Let the state come in, clean house, put the school district back in order,” Bob Neveroski of Scranton said.

The recovery plan comes with a possible property tax increase. Even though that is on the table, Scranton School Board president Barbara Dixon assures nothing is set in stone yet.

“We all have the opportunity to amend this plan. So if we all work together and work the plan there is a good chance we can amend certain things in the plan,” Dixon said.

Another big decision made at Thursday’s meeting, Melissa McTiernan was appointed as the acting superintendent after former superintendent Alexis Kirijan resigned.

“The number one priority is students and I want to make sure they have every possible opportunity that they possibly can to succeed,” McTiernan said.

The financial recovery plan has not been finalized yet. Once it is, it will be implemented in December.