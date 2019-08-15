Scranton School Board to vote on district recovery plan Thursday

(WBRE/WYOU) — A big vote is coming to a school district in Lackawanna County.

The Scranton School District Board held a special town hall meeting Wednesday in the high school auditorium to discuss the district’s recovery plan. The board will vote on the plan Thursday.

Chief recovery officer Dr. Candis Finan says if the plan gets rejected, many district employees’ jobs could be on the line. If approved, they will start on it immediately.

The key to the school district’s recovery is answering a few pressing questions.

“Where are we now? How can we provide a quality education with the monies we have and try to get this district out of the debt?” Dr. Finan said.

The approval or rejection of the recovery plan will take place at a special meeting Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Scranton High School auditorium.