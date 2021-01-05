Scranton School Board to discuss future of Bancroft Elementary School

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: No decision will be made Tuesday night regarding the future of Bancroft Elementary School. Only public comments will be heard and reviewed during the Scranton School District Board of Directors meeting. There is no word yet on when a decision will be made.

The future of a Scranton elementary school will take center stage tonight.

There’s a proposal to close the Bancroft Elementary School, and move the students to other buildings. Scranton School District Board of Directors will discuss the fate of George Bancroft Elementary School this evening.

The district will hear public comment during tonight’s hearing. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. over Zoom. The topic is whether or not the district should close Bancroft Elementary School.

The deadline to submit public comment was today at 2 p.m. Administrators said they will listen to public comments tonight but are not obligated to respond or answer any questions.

We'll tell you why the district says they need to close the school and what the public thinks about it. The public hearing starts at 7 p.m.