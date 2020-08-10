Scranton School Board determines reopening plan at special meeting

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: Scranton School District board members unanimously approved a virtual plan for reopening.

After hearing public comment and reviewing results from a survey, the board approved the plan around 8:20 p.m. Monday evening during a Zoom board meeting. The approved plan looks a little different than the one presented last week.

Changes were made to adhere to new recommendations. ELL and special education students will now do virtual learning instead of reporting to school.

Teachers can hold virtual class from home unless they need to use the school’s equipment. The original plan required teachers to stream classes from the school. The district will assess quarterly if conditions allow for a return to hybrid or in-person learning.

Caroline Foreback will have more on the meeting on Eyewitness News at 11.