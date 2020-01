(WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton School Board has a new school board director.

Gretchen Welby is one of four who applied for the position. Other board members voted Thursday night for her to fill out a two-year term of a vacant school director position.

The board needs to fill a second vacancy. Mark McAndrew left after being elected in November to a Scranton City Council seat. Applications will start next week and the Scranton school board hopes to appoint the final director by the end of this month.