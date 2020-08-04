Scranton School Board discussing health and safety plan

Back To School

by: Caroline Foreback

Coronavirus

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton School Board members are starting to talk about the health and safety plan now.

So far they said regardless of whether the district goes with a virtual, or hybrid plan — parents can opt for their child to do virtual only. Board members will discuss virtual vs. hybrid reopening plan options.

Plans will be presented tonight and starting tomorrow they will conduct a school community survey.
The board will hold a meeting to vote on the reopening plan on August 10th.

Caroline Foreback will have more on this on Eyewitness News at 11.

