SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton School Board announced a new back-to-school plan for students to return to in-person learning.

At a special meeting Monday night, the board decided teachers will return to school on Thursday, with students to return, in phases, beginning April 12.

Also at Monday night’s meeting, the vote to move students attending Bancroft Elementary and Whittier Annex to other schools in the district.

Those schools remain closed due to ventilation concerns.