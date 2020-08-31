Supporters hold rally amid potential furloughs in the Scranton School District

by: Caroline Foreback

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Scranton School Board plans to recommend the furlough of district personnel, including maintenance, clerical and paraprofessional staff.

In a statement the board says this stems directly from the pandemic and their decision to undertake a remote learning program for at least the first quarter. 

They’re trying to cut back the cost of employing personnel whose jobs cannot be done in a remote learning scenario. 

Teachers are expected to arrive and speak out against this decision. Reporter Caroline Foreback will have more on the protest on Eyewitness News at 11.

