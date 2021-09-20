Scranton Salvation Army sees uptick in number of families helped after federal benefits end

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Federal extra unemployment benefits ended on September 4th. In just over two weeks, the Salvation Army in Scranton is seeing an increase of people needing help.

So far this month, they have helped 220 families with two weeks left in the month. 216 families were helped last month. Salvation Army leaders believe this is a direct impact from the extra unemployment dollars ending.

On top of this, they are fielding more calls for renters and utility assistance help.

Plus, throughout the whole pandemic, September is the first month they are starting to see a shortage of food. They have gone a year and a half without a shortage.

Eyewitness News reporter Cody Butler spoke with a man who came to Scranton’s Salvation Army and is a regular who benefits from the food giveaway. He has faced homelessness during COVID — and the threat of being put back on the street is knocking.