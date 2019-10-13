Scranton Saint Patrick’s Parade Committee holds fundraiser

(WBRE/WYOU) — A local celebration of all things Irish may be five months away, but that’s not stopping organizers from getting ready.

Scranton Saint Patrick’s Parade Committee held a Countdown to Parade Day 2020 fundraiser Saturday at Cooper’s Seafood House. Besides watching the Notre Dame Fighting Irish battle the USC Trojans, organizers kicked off a fundraising raffle. The grand prize is an all-expense 8-day roundtrip for two to Ireland next August which includes the Notre Dame/Navy football game in Dublin.

“This is the first time we’ve ever done something like this so this is our maiden voyage. So, we’re excited and have a little trepidation at the same time hoping that all goes well and that we raise enough funds to put on another family-friendly event next year,” Committee executive director Ray Lynady said.

You can’t talk about the big parade without talking bagpipes. The Greater Scranton Black Diamonds pipe band performed Saturday. You can still get raffle tickets for the trip to Ireland by contacting a parade committee member.

The drawing will be held in February, two weeks before the 59th Scranton Saint Patrick’s Parade.