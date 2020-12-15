Scranton residents stocking up ahead of storm

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With significant snow on the way, many people are heading to the store for essentials.

And hardware and grocery stores are prepared Tuesday night and Wednesday ahead of this system. Eyewitness News spoke to many people and they tell Eyewitness News they just want to beat the storm. They don’t want to travel for the next two days.

From shovels to rock salt to groceries. Stores are busy as people stock up ahead of the anticipated snowstorm.

“I was here early. I couldn’t believe there were that many people in the store already. I mean to be able to even park your car out here was getting very difficult,” shopper Peggy Carl said.

“Perishables and you know milk, bread, eggs, some fish for my son,” Joan Colarossi said.

Colarossi came to Gerrity’s on Keyser Avenue in Scranton to get the essentials.

“I’m kind of old and I don’t like to drive in the snow. So, I figured I should come out today and get what I need for the weekend,” Colarossi said.

Joe Fasula co-owns the supermarkets and says emergency orders were placed on essential food items.

“The stores have a ton of eggs to begin with because they were prepared for the holidays. So I am pretty confident that the majority of the staples, when you get to the store you’re going to find them,” Fasula said.

Local hardware stores are also preparing. Joe owns “Ace Hardware” in Clarks Summit and says winter supplies are flying off the shelves there.

“We got pallets of quick joe in, we have plenty of snow shovels up there but they’re selling really quickly,” Fasula said.

Scott Thorpe is just one customer grabbing those supplies.

“Yeah, pick up some rock salt. In preparation of the storm for tomorrow,” Thorpe said.

Up the road at the Dalton Do It Center, customers were purchasing similar items. The owner told Eyewitness News most of its winter products are leftovers.

“Hopefully inventory levels will stay up or we can order if we need. Right now it does look okay but we do have a lot of stock left from last year due to that mild winter,” owner Scott Lacoe said.

Now, if you plan to wait until the last minute or forgot an item and have to head out into the storm tomorrow afternoon into the evening, as a reminder take your time. Make sure you have enough gas and let someone know where you’re heading.