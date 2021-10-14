Scranton residents react to vandalism near President Biden Expressway signs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Disrespectful graffiti directed at President Joe Biden appeared on Interstate 81 south in Lackawanna County.

Someone targeted an area near signage leading traffic to the newly-renamed President Biden Expressway, and it’s not the first time vulgar language has been spotted since the signage was posted.

This is President Biden’s hometown and you’d expect a certain amount of respect for the man in the White House regardless of which side of the political fence you are on.

Eyewitness News spoke with people in President Biden’s hometown about this act of vandalism and many say it’s a sign of disrespect to the community.

“Nobody should do that,” Billy Nolan of Scranton said.

The Lackawanna County community is reacting to the message that was discovered about President Joe Biden Thursday on Interstate 81. It happened just weeks after PennDOT crews finished hanging the President Joe Biden Expressway and Biden Street signs.

“I think it’s an immense disgrace, and to a person from our area who lawfully, and is, our current president,” Irwin Adler of Scranton said.

In July, Scranton City Council voted to rename the Central Scranton Expressway and Spruce Street after the 46th president and Scranton native. The graffiti was quickly painted over, leaving people in the Electric City feeling more polarized than ever.

“There’s a lot of division in Scranton between two political parties, which I mean, it shouldn’t be, because we’re all people, we all bleed the same blood,” Alexander Vives of Scranton said.

PennDOT says there are no cameras in the area so there’s no video evidence of who is responsible. But, in the president’s hometown, many are left wondering why.

“It just comes down to basic respect. I mean, you’re able to have your opinion but that doesn’t really change, you know, a street name,” Kiera Flannery of Archbald said.

“Where’s the respect for people anymore? Nobody has respect for anybody anymore. I think it’s disgusting, I really do,” Nolan said.

State police can press charges if they find the suspect or suspects responsible.