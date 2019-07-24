Scranton residents react to new interim mayor

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Scranton has a new mayor. Council appointed Wayne Evans to hold the office until the end of the year. Former mayor Bill Courtright resigned earlier this month and pleaded guilty to corruption charges.

Eyewitness News hit the streets Wednesday and talked with people who are impacted by this scandal. They say they just want all of this to end and they want to know they can trust the people who run the city.

“Basically right the ship. Correct what was done wrong in the past. Just get the city back where it is supposed to be,” Mark Mackrell said.

The state of the city was once again the number one topic of discussion inside Mackrell’s barbershop in downtown Scranton. Mark was giving John Soentgrath a trim. He is doing his job and hopes that those in city hall will do their job.

“The city will recover because there’s good people in the city and they want things done in the right way,” Mackrell said.

For Soentgrath, it comes down to one basic principle: honesty.

“Make it right. Let’s have some accountability. Be straight up with the people. Let people know where they stand, where they go,” Soentgrath said.

And that’s something former mayor Bill Courtright did not do. He admits he strong-armed individuals and business owners into paying him cash in exchange to maintain or gain city contracts. Federal investigators call it a classic pay to play scheme.

Ray Spinosi was waiting his turn in the barber’s chair at Mackrell’s. He said he has seen a lot in his 82 years on this Earth and is downright angry about this Electric City scandal.

“It’s terrible. It’s terrible you know. The politicians are certainly doing an injustice to every citizen in the city,” Spinosi said.

Wayne Evans says his number one priority will be to regain the public trust. He will hold the seat until the end of the year. A special election will be held in November to select the person who will fill Courtright’s term, which ends in December 2021.

Council will also have to appoint a person to fill Evans’ council seat. Applications are being accepted until next Wednesday, July 31. Interviews with those applicants will then be scheduled.