Scranton residents react to Courtright investigation

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As you can imagine, the Courtright investigation is the talk of the Electric City. Eyewitness News spoke with people who live in Scranton about what has happened to their local government.

Tuesday, Bill Courtright’s name was removed from the mayor’s office door. This comes a day after he resigned from his position as mayor, the first instance in the city’s history.

Courtright became the 30th person to hold the seat in November 2013. He was re-elected in 2017. It was more than a year into his second term, this past January, when the news broke he was being investigated by the FBI.

Residents are disappointed in their former mayor because the majority voted for and trusted him. They say now that the facts are out, he betrayed city residents, business owners and city employees. Residents say this puts another black cloud over Scranton.

“What he did was unbelievable. Despicable and unbelievable,” Scranton resident Diane Lafrance said.

When asked what it was like to hear facts seven months later, Scranton resident Marie Schumacher said “Well it’s good in one way. I mean it’s a start. I mean we are obviously dealing with people within City Hall that are involved.”

Prosecutors would not say who else is involved. Right now, city council president Pat Rogan is the active mayor for the next 29 days. In the meantime, city council will have to elect a new mayor to finish out Courtright’s term which ends in 2021.

As a result of the Courtright probe, a new joint corruption task force to investigate public corruption in northeastern Pennsylvania has been launched.