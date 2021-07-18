Scranton Region’s 50th Anniversary Collector Car Show celebrates milestone year

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car show celebrated a milestone year Sunday in Lackawanna County.

The Scranton Region’s 50th Anniversary Collector Car Show took place today in Abington Executive Park in South Abington Township. The show started at 8 a.m. and went until 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, showcasing many cars that haven’t been seen on the roads in years.

Admission was $3 for adults and free for kids 12 and under.

“Just the old cars I mean we’ve been a old car family from as far back as I remember. And it’s just been a great hobby and it’s always been a family affair,” Paul Kramer of Scranton said.

“Like I said, it is our 50th anniversary show. We’ve been around since 1971. We welcome all cars. There’s a lot of cars here that are no longer seen by a lot of people, they have been out of business for years,” Scranton Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America president Neil Horvick said.

Awards for first, second and third place were given out.