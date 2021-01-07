Scranton reacts to mayhem in the nation’s Capitol

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — America is a little quieter Thursday, as many try to wrap their head around Wednesday’s mayhem at the nation’s Capitol.

Multiple people are dead, several are hospitalized and many were arrested after rioters breeched the Capitol wednesday afternoon.

Eyewitness News spoke with local residents about what went through their minds as they watched the mayhem unfold.

“I send my heart off to my friends, their families, their loved ones, and God bless those that did make it home. But that’s your awakening right there. People aren’t going home to their families,” Francois Mason of Scranton said.

Like 9/11, residents say they remember exactly where they were, watching the events unfold on television.

“I was sitting in my kitchen. I was in class and checking the New York Times updates pretty frantically, maybe every five minutes or so to see what was going on,” Alice Matthai, a Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine Student said.

At the end of the day, many people hope America’s response to the events at the Capitol is more like after 9/11. A time when Americans came together as one, rather than turn to further violence.

“Look out for your fellow man as an American, not as a rioter or antifa or whatever else they want to call it these days,” Mason said.

This is, indeed, a day that none of us will ever forget.