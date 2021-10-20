Scranton ranked one of top 10 places to retire

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you’re thinking about where you want to retire, some people in Lackawanna County might want to consider their own backyard.

The Electric City has been ranked one of the best places to spend those golden years in the United States.

There are two things most people consider when planning where to spend their retirement years: location and cost. According to the “U.S. News & World Report” Best Places to Retire list out Tuesday, Scranton has both.

“It’s the best place you could be I’m sure,” said Scranton resident Pat Louberto.

Residents at Webster Towers in downtown Scranton are happy with their retirement choice.

“Years ago I used to think ‘what’s going to happen to me when I got older’ and boy look what happened to me you know? It’s a great place to live,” said Scranton resident Mary Jane Panunti.

Scranton was ranked number 21 on the top 25 best places to retire in the U.S. The Electric City also sits at number 7 among the top 10 best affordable places to retire in the country.

“I’ve lived all over this country and I can tell you Scranton is absolutely one of the most affordable places to live,” said Scranton resident Tyrone Holmes.

Right now the average price of a home in Scranton is approximately $138,000.

Connie Seagraves a Jack Ruddy real estate agent says there are other key factors that play into retirement in the Keystone State.

“I think Pennsylvania as a whole, it’s one of a few states that does not tax you on your pension, state tax wide,” said Seagraves.

Medical systems also play a big role for retirement folks. There are three major hospitals in Scranton.

“The services for seniors are much better here than they were where I was,” said Scranton resident Susan Brooks.

Retired and don’t drive any longer?

“Scranton also has a great transportation system,” said Seagraves.

You can take the COLTS bus in and out of the city to get where you need to go.

“It’s just a great place to live. You have mountains, lakes nearby,” said Seagraves.

“You get the change of seasons number one. We all want that. Number two you have a sense of community. It’s a small community but a large city there’s a lot to offer here,” said Holmes.

To see the full “U.S. News & World Report” report of the best places to retire, click here.