A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Preparatory School has announced the school will be closed until Tuesday, April 14th.

According to a post on Facebook, the school closed at the end of the day on Thursday. Beginning on Wednesday March 18th, students will begin classes online.

Officials will monitor developments in the area and across the nation and make plans accordingly.