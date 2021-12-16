Scranton Prep wins national food drive competition

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students at a local high school won a nationwide challenge hoping to fight food insecurity.

After collecting more than 36 tons of food, their efforts have helped countless families in need in our area this holiday season.

The results are in. Scranton Prep has earned first-place in the Great Ignatian Challenge Food Drive competition.

“Between businesses, teachers, parents, everyone contributed so much so it wasn’t just us. We thank everyone who was able to help us,” senior Marcel Fediw said.

The school community competed against 15 other Jesuit institutions across the country. To claim the top spot, students and faculty worked tirelessly, with every student collecting

an average of 109 pounds of food.

“Everyday for four weeks, food was coming in the lobby and we had to find spaces to put the food. It would be raining outside and students would be in and out trying to help each other bring tons of food,” principal Kristin Cupillari said.

“I remember we had the dean’s offices filled up, so we had the football team help carry them down to the locker room for storage,” senior Adam Kenny said.

It’s the first year Prep has participated in the challenge and students say they were all-in.

“Honestly when we first started, I really didn’t think the underclassmen were going to pull through, but it really got competitive and everyone just worked together so well. It was so amazing,” senior Morgyn Jenkins said.

The 73,000 pounds food and water was distributed to 13 charities across northeastern Pennsylvania.

“Obviously it means so much to all of us to like be able to help the community. So the fact that we really got to do it this year in like such a big way is really awesome,” senior Abigail Haggerty said.

In addition to bragging rights, Prep is awarded tens of thousands of dollars in scholarships.

“The money that we raised is going to help us to offer a Scranton Prep education to people who otherwise could not afford it,” Scranton Prep president Father A.J. Rizzo, S.J.

Prep students are celebrating their win by wearing casual clothes to school each Friday for the rest of the year.