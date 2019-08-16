Scranton Police seeking public’s help in several incidents

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several burglaries, robberies, and thefts are happening in the Electric City.

The Scranton Police Department needs your help locating the culprits behind it all. In the past couple of weeks, Scranton Police have their hands full. The most recent string of crimes came this week.

Surveillance video captured Sunday morning shows a man breaking into Pisano’s Convenience Store on Olive Street in Scranton. After making his way inside, the man stole the store’s supply of lottery tickets before bolting through the broken glass door.

“Some of the rolls are $900, some roles are $600, some of them are $300. If I guess all together, all roles maybe $14,000, $15,000,” Lakesh Patel, owner of Pisano’s said.

Patel says police notified him Sunday morning about the burglary. He says he’s shocked he didn’t take anything else.

“We were shocked like crazy. Like they didn’t take anything else except the lottery deck?” Patel said.

Police now need your help identifying the man plus another one. Thursday morning between midnight and 5:00 a man is being accused of breaking into several vehicles in the 1700 block of Brick Avenue. Chief Carl Graziano says these crimes could be connected.

“I’m certain that some of these are related to drug issues. These are the effects of a drug epidemic,” Graziano said.

Graziano says with these types of crimes, the public’s help is tremendous.

“We are very successful working with the public. When we put information out there on Facebook and your community is only as good as your cooperation that you have with your public and if it was not for the public, some of these crimes wouldn’t be solved,” Graziano said.

Residents say it’s unusual to have car break-ins in Scranton.

“It’s surprising. Like I said, we usually don’t have any sort of break-ins or issues like that typically,” Arman Chitsaz of Scranton said.

Chief Graziano says lock your car if you’re parking on the street and take anything important out of your vehicle. If you have any information regarding these crimes, you are asked to contact Scranton Police or 911.