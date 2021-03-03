Scranton police seek identity of supermarket theft suspect

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police are looking for a suspect in several thefts from Gerrity’s Supermarket on South Main Avenue in Scranton.
If you have any information, contact Juvenile Officer Passmore at 570-348-4139 or leave a tip on the Scranton tipline.
- Digital Exclusive: Microplastic pollution found in many waterways in Pennsylvania
- Republicans introduce alternative election reform measure to H.R. 1
- Capitol Police double down on security amid new militia threat
- NY governor apologizes after sexual harassment allegations; lawmakers push for investigation
- Vaccinate NEPA: Local educators react to vaccine prioritization