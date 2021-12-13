Scranton Police seek help identifying hit-and-run driver who stole vehicle

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who allegedly stole a vehicle and hit multiple parked cars and part of a house.

Police say the owner of the vehicle reported it stolen from Hilltop Manner Housing Project. The owner told police the keys were in the vehicle and it was unlocked because the owner lived in a safe neighborhood.

Officers say the suspect drove the vehicle into three parked cars, then crashed into a home, and then fled from the vehicle, while saying hello to the owner as the suspect took off running from the scene, south on Prospect Avenue.

Anyone with any video surveillance cameras in the area or have video of the suspect police are requesting you contact them and share the video

If anyone has any information about the crashes or the individual who stole the vehicle and crashed it, please contact Scranton Police Highway Cpl J. Butler at 570-348-4134, or you can submit a tip via the tipline.