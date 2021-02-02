Scranton police searching for missing man

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Scranton police are looking for a 33-year-old male named Raymond Hensen, who is possibly in the Wilkes-Barre area.

Hensen is described as a 6’1″ male, near 180 pounds, whom is believed to be driving a 2017 white Subaru Forrester with Pennsylvania registration, KME1461.

Police ask if you know any information about Hensen’s location, call Detective Dombroski at 570-348-4139 or leave a tip on the Scranton Police Department’s tipline.

If you see him, call 570-348-4141.