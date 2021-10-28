Scranton police search for suspect involved in gas station robbery

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for help in identifying a man suspected to be involved in a robbery.





According to the Scranton Police Department, the man in question is wanted for an investigation in a robbery at Joe’s Kwik Mart. Police say it occurred Monday around 4 a.m. in the 700 block of North Keyser Avenue.

Officials say the suspect left the scene in a silver or dark-colored older model Chevy Malibu

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police Detective McLane at 570-348-4139 or you can leave a tip on their tipline.