Scranton Police looking for woman who handed over child

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Police Department is looking for information on the identity of this child.

The child appears to be approximately 12-16 months old.

A woman contacted Scranton Police on Tuesday claiming she was walking outside a laundromat on the 1400 block of Mulberry Street when an unknown female handed her the child and walked away after stating that the child would be better off with her.

The woman who was last seen walking south on Farber Ct. was described as a light-skin black female, with reddish-brown hair. It was alleged that an unknown black male, about six feet tall with black curly hair which was in a ponytail was with her.

The woman that turned over the child to police stated she has no idea who the child or the woman is that handed her the child.

The child is currently in the care of the Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Services. Anyone with information on this is asked to call Scranton Police at 570-348-4134.