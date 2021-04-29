Scranton Police looking for missing person

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Scranton Police Department is requesting help in locating 51-year-old Charles Benke.

In a release from Scranton Police, Benke is said to be missing “under unusual circumstances” but it was not elaborated on what those circumstances were.

Benke is described as a white male, 6’0 in height, brown eyes, brown hair. He was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt, a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Benke operates a 2007 Silver Pontiac G6 sedan, Pennsylvania Registration LFZ-7835. He was last seen on Wednesday in the East Mountain section of Scranton.

If anyone with information should contact the Scranton Police Department at 570-348-4134.