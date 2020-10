SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police want you take a look at these pictures. Investigators say they are trying to find these two men.

Steven Guziewicz is on the left, and Brian Eggert on the right. The Scranton Police Department says both men are wanted in relation to felony forgery and theft charges.

If you know where they are call police right away, all tips will be kept confidential.