SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police are asking for your help to identify a vehicle involved in a hit and run accident.

It happened just before noon on Mulberry Street in front of Mulberry Towers. Officers say the driver hit another car, then fled the scene. The car was last seen at the intersection of Mulberry Street and Penn Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police, or leave a tip.