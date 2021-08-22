Scranton Police investigating shooting that left two people injured

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police confirm with Eyewitness News that two people were injured after a shooting Sunday morning.

According to the Scranton Police Captain, the shooting occurred on the 1200 block of Liden Street around 2 a.m. Police say the two victims in the shooting are both currently alive. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The suspects of the shooting have not been found. Police advised they are considered armed and dangerous.

This is an ongoing investigation. Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.