Scranton police have a stabbing suspect in custody

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28 / WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) – The Scranton Police Department made an arrest on the stabbing incident that occurred Tuesday, June 22nd.

According to police 17-year-old, Jalil Devone has been arrested and charged with a stabbing on the 500 block of Alder Street.

Devone is being charged as an adult with aggravated assault and other related charges for his alleged involvement in this incident.

A second juvenile suspect has also been identified and similar charges are pending in the juvenile court system.

Devone’s preliminary arraignment and court appearances are not available at this time.