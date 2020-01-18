Scranton Police Department seeks missing person

(WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: Harvey’s vehicle was found Friday night in the 700 block of Hemlock Street in Scranton.

——————————————————————————————————————–

The Scranton Police Department is looking for Kenneth Harvey.

Harvey, 56, left William Rosenstein & Sons with Carbondale as his destination but did not arrive. He was driving a 2011 white Ford pickup truck with the Pennsylvania registration YFB 8750.

He has health conditions that require medication which he does not have with him. If you see Harvey or the vehicle, please contact the Scranton Police Department at 570-348-4134 or 911.