Scranton Police Department announces road closures, parking restrictions during La Festa Italiana

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Police Department announced road closures ahead of La Festa Italiana in downtown Scranton.

The following roads will be closed until the festival ends Monday:

200 block of North Washington Street

400 block of Linden Street

Road closures during festival hours include:

300 block of North Washington Street

500 block of Linden Street

500 and 600 blocks of Spruce Street

Parking restrictions will also be enforced. All roadways around the event will be no parking zones, including:

400 and 500 blocks of Linden Street

500 and 600 blocks of Spruce Street

100 and 200 blocks of Adams Avenue

200 and 300 blocks of North Washington Street

The festival runs from Friday to Monday, and include a 5K run on Saturday and fireworks Sunday night.