Scranton Police Department announces road closures, parking restrictions during La Festa Italiana

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
La Festa IMG_4237_1504302132081.JPG

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Police Department announced road closures ahead of La Festa Italiana in downtown Scranton.

The following roads will be closed until the festival ends Monday:

  • 200 block of North Washington Street
  • 400 block of Linden Street

Road closures during festival hours include:

  • 300 block of North Washington Street
  • 500 block of Linden Street
  • 500 and 600 blocks of Spruce Street

Parking restrictions will also be enforced. All roadways around the event will be no parking zones, including:

  • 400 and 500 blocks of Linden Street
  • 500 and 600 blocks of Spruce Street
  • 100 and 200 blocks of Adams Avenue
  • 200 and 300 blocks of North Washington Street

The festival runs from Friday to Monday, and include a 5K run on Saturday and fireworks Sunday night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos