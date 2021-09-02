Scranton Police Department announces road closures, parking restrictions during La Festa Italiana

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Police Department announced road closures ahead of La Festa Italiana in downtown Scranton.
The following roads will be closed until the festival ends Monday:
- 200 block of North Washington Street
- 400 block of Linden Street
Road closures during festival hours include:
- 300 block of North Washington Street
- 500 block of Linden Street
- 500 and 600 blocks of Spruce Street
Parking restrictions will also be enforced. All roadways around the event will be no parking zones, including:
- 400 and 500 blocks of Linden Street
- 500 and 600 blocks of Spruce Street
- 100 and 200 blocks of Adams Avenue
- 200 and 300 blocks of North Washington Street
The festival runs from Friday to Monday, and include a 5K run on Saturday and fireworks Sunday night.