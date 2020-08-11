Scranton Police Chief accepts new position

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — After 28 years of service at the Scranton Police Department, Police Chief Carl R. Graziano is moving up the street to take on a new role.

The former Lackawanna College Police Academy graduate will now serve as the Director of Public Safety for the college.

As the director of the public safety team, Graziano will provide law enforcement, security and emergency services for the staff, students and the greater Scranton area

In a press release, Mayor Paige G. Cognetti said, “Although we are sad that Chief Graziano will be leaving his role with the City, we are fortunate that he is only just going up the street and will continue to work with the City, Scranton PD, and our young residents.”

Chief Graziano has served as the police chief for the last eight years. The Scranton Police Department says his last day as chief will be September 11, 2020.