Scranton Police Attempt to Identify Robbery Suspects

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Scranton Police need your help identifying three men they say robbed V & V Xpress Deli & Beer on North Main Avenue.



According to police, the store was robbed by three black men wearing ski masks on January 2nd. They say a gun was shown and the men made off with an unknown amount of cash.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects wearing ski masks prior to the robbery.

A reward is being offered for anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.

If you have information, you’re asked to dial 9-1-1 or contact Scranton Police Detective Lafferty and Det. Sgt. Pappas at 570-348-4139.



You can also leave an anonymous tip here.