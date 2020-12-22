Scranton PD rolls out new Sidewalk Santa, replacing Undercover Santa

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For nearly a decade, Scranton Police patrolled around the holidays under an ‘Undercover Santa’ initiative.

But with growing tension between law enforcement and community, activists questioned the initiative. In the past, Scranton Police would do “Undercover Santa” where they pulled over drivers only to surprise them with gifts instead of citations.

But the police department and the mayor went a different direction this year, replacing the program with “Sidewalk Santa”. Judging by the kids’ excitement, it was a success!

Kids in the Valley View Terrace neighborhood anxiously awaited Santa’s arrival. They began to cheer when they heard the sirens and saw the police cars turn onto their street.

Valley View was one of seven neighborhoods Scranton Police visited for Sidewalk Santa.

Officers brought Santa Claus along while they passed out candy canes and other goodies.

Kids got to tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas.

“We’re bringing Santa to the community. We were doing traffic stops, it was called Undercover Santa and we had some issues with that, with anxiety levels of people being stopped. However, we made an alternate plan and now we’re bringing Santa to the public,” Scranton Police Chief Len Namiotka said.

Sidewalk Santa took place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Parents Eyewitness News talked to said they appreciated this version because it gave so many more kids the chance to see Santa.

