Scranton PD installs surveillance cameras at Nay Aug Gorge

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Scranton Police Department has installed three new security cameras at Nay Aug Gorge to monitor people for illegally swimming.

On Monday, the police department issued 11 citations to people for trespassing.

With many pools having to be closed to due COVID-19, officials have seen an uptick in people trying to swim in the gorge.

The gorge is extremely dangerous due to its rocky, rough terrain and strong undertow.

