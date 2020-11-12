Scranton pays tribute to veterans on Veterans Day

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The rain didn’t stop members of the community from showing up for two Veterans Day events in Scranton Wednesday morning.

One was downtown and the other was at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium. Families, friends and retired vets all came out to commemorate those who risked their lives to protect our nation.

“It’s to pay respect to them for their service. And especially the ones who didn’t return. Memorial Day is for the ones that have died, this is for all veterans,” Army veteran Joe Sylvester said.

“My dad’s a veteran and so is my grandpa and so we thought it’d be cool to come see this,” Mallory Knott of Clarksgreen, PA said.