Scranton pays tribute to fallen soldiers with Remembering Our Fallen national monument in McDade Park

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A traveling national memorial honoring fallen heroes killed in action after 9/11 has made its way to Scranton.

Eyewitness News was there as a procession of more than 100 veterans and first responders escorted it to its temporary home at McDade Park.

It is a very special honor to host this memorial, which travels all over the country, for the 20th anniversary of 9/11. 20 years later, seeing their faces takes us right back to that day.

A solemn salute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, before our local veterans and first responders mounted their motorcycles at the Mohegan Sun Arena to escort the Remembering Our Fallen national monument to McDade Park.

“I hope they feel the thunder of these motorcycles going by and appreciate where they live in the United States of America,” Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak said.

More than 100 motorcyclists joined the procession. A moving display of patriotism for people watching it pass by.

“Where would we be without the veterans?” Doris Holtz of West Pittston asked.

“It’s nice to know a lot of people do care. They gave their lives up, some of them,” Frank Lynch of West Pittston said.

There are more than 5,000 fallen soldiers pictured on the memorial who died in the war on terror from September 11, 2001 to August 31, 2021. Kendra Lynn’s brother Steven Tudor is one of them. The Army staff sergeant was killed in Iraq in 2007.

“I go in the morning, and I say hi to him and then I try not to go back because it is really emotional, really sad. It brings back a lot of memories, but also makes me proud of him,” Lynn said.

After escorting the memorial to McDade Park, veterans and first responders assembled the display.

A haunting and powerful reminder…

“This is one of the more moving memorials that I’ve ever seen and been associated with,” Air Force veteran Michael Bailey said.

“We cannot forget what these military men and women have done for us,” Lynn said.

The memorial will be at McDade Park until Tuesday. There will be a service Saturday, September 11th at 10 a.m.