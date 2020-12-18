Scranton officials send letter asking for fiscal help from Washington

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials in Lackawanna County’s largest city are calling for economic relief for industries hardest hit by the pandemic.

Mayor Paige Cognetti and Scranton City Council sent a letter to Pennsylvania’s Congressional delegates calling for financial assistance. They are asking for direct local fiscal help in the next COVID-19 relief package from Washington.

Mayor Cognetti says the city is working to address drop-offs in revenue and aid local businesses, especially those in hospitality, in recovering.

She believes local economies will determine the state’s ability to recover from the pandemic’s effects.